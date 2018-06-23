English

2 dead after being run over by tanker

    Two bike-borne men were run over by a milk laden tanker at Jamo market Amethi, police said.

    2 dead after being run over by tanker

    The deceased were identified as Israel (18) and Amit Chaurasiya (23), SHO, Jamo, Madhav Raj Dvivedi, said.

    Both of them were seriously injured in the accident. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the SHO said.

    The driver fled the spot after the accident, the police said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
