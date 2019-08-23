  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 killed, nearly 20 injured in stampede-like situation Bengal during Janmashtami

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Aug 23: Amid the festival of Janmashtami a mishap in Kachua, North 24 Paraganas of West Bengal dismayed everything. At least two persons were killed and over twenty injured in a stampede-like situation near a temple here on Friday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation of Rs five lakh to family members of those killed in the stampede-like situation near Kachua Loknath temple.

    2 dead, 20 critically injured after wall collapsed in Bengal during Janmashtami
    4 dead, 27 critically injured after wall collapsed in Bengal during Janmashtami

    There was a large crowd at Kachua Loknath temple this year. It started raining heavily in the wee hours and people tried to take shelter at makeshift bamboo stalls on the approach road to the temple. The bamboo structures collapsed after heavy rain.

    "The place was narrow and in the rush, a few persons fell into the pond beside the temple and this created a confusion leading to a stampede-like situation there," the chief minister said.

    Reportedly, two persons have died, a few injured and among those two are in very critical condition, CM Mamata rushed to the National Medical College and Hospital, where the injured were admitted. She said that the rescue operations are being carried out on the spot.

    CM has confirmed that senior ministers have been sent to Barasat Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and a hospital at Basirhat. Rescue operations is the prime objective now.

    She also added that she is personally monitoring the situation. The family members of the critically injured would be given a compensation of Rs one lakh while others with minor injuries would get Rs 50,000.

    UP scribe & his brother killing 'unacceptable': Mamata Banerjee

    Lakhs of people gather at Kochua Loknath temple every year on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lokenath Brahmachari.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue