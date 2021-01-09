2 day special session of Bengal Assembly against farm laws begins on Jan 27

YouTube
    Kolkata, Jan 09: A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on January 27 when the state government will table a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discuss the issue of agitating farmers.

    State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Friday evening that a letter has been sent to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, urging him for convening the special session.

    Issues related to GST will also be taken up during the session, he said.

    Chatterjee said a draft of the resolution will also be sent to the Left and Congress for a united fight against the Centre's farm laws.

      The Left parties and the Congress had on January 1 urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a session of the assembly over the farm laws.

      Story first published: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 13:17 [IST]
