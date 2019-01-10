2-day meet of CEOs to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Election Commission is holding a two-day meet of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls, due for later this year.

During the conference beginning Friday, the commission will discuss key issues related to poll preparedness such as updating of electoral rolls, functioning of ERO Net, polling station arrangements and EVM-VVPAT, a statement said.

Apart from reviewing poll preparedness, the commission will also discuss the takeaways and learnings from the recent assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Also Read First phase of 2019 Lok Sabha polls likely to held in second week of April

During the conference, the CEOs will make their comprehensive presentations of their poll preparedness on all important parameters.

"The commission desires from the CEOs that elections are made totally voter-friendly and accessible for persons with disabilities, senior citizens... The commission has already directed the CEOs to build a campaign on various media platforms to register eligible citizens and voters," the statement said.

The commission has also directed all states to activate the voter helpline centre 1950 so that the grievances of the voters are promptly redressed.

The commission will also review the status of vulnerability mapping, security planning, availability of police forces and their requirement during Lok Sabha elections.

ERO Net is a web portal launched the poll panel to make the voter list transparent and to link all election registration officers.

PTI