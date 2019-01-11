BJP National Council meet: 'We will see a repeat of 2014,' says Amit Shah

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah arrived at Ramlila Ground to attend the two-day BJP National Council meeting. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Sushma Swaraj, Senior BJP leaders Murali Manohar Joshi and LK Advani also present.

    2-day BJP National Council meeting begins in Delhi
    2-day BJP National Council meeting begins in Delhi

    In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will hold several meetings of the party's various wings across the country, including its two-day national council meeting on January 11-12 in New Delhi.

    About 12,000 delegates from every district of the country will participate in the meeting. This has become more important in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

    Highlights of Amit Shah's speech:

    • We will see a repeat of 2014. Will definitely win and form the government. This election is important to continue development: Amit Shah at BJP National Executive meeting.
    • PM Narendra Modi will fulfil Swami Vivekananda's vision.
    • One family ruled the country for 55 years, the poor were disconnected from banking services under Congress rule:
    • One family ruled the country for 55 years, the poor were disconnected from banking services under Congress rule.
    • Terror attacks have come down significantly under this Government
    • BJP wants Ram Mandir to be constructed at the earliest. We are trying in the Supreme Court that the case reaches its conclusion but Congress here also is trying to create obstacles.

    bjp amit shah narendra modi

