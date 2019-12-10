2 CRPF men martyred, 2 injured in J'khand fratricide incident

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ranchi, Dec 10: Two CRPF personnel and an officer were killed and two injured in an alleged fratricidal incident in Jharkhand election on Monday, an official said on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at the 'charlie' company of the 226th battalion of the force in Bokaro. The Officials said the constable of CRPF's 226th battalion was intoxicated when he shot at his colleague an assistant commandant and an assistant sub-inspector at 9:30 pm on Monday killing them. He was also injured in the shooting.

According to PTI report, an Assistant Commandant-rank officer and an Assistant Sub-Inspector have been killed while two troops were injured in the fratricidal incident that took place at 9:30 PM on Monday night, they said. The alleged perpetrator is amongst the injured, officials said.

The unit was deployed for polls in the state where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to go.

The injured troops have been evacuated to the state capital. Senior CRPF and state police officials have rushed to the spot.

"The reason for the incident is not known as of now. An inquiry has been ordered," a senior Central Reserve Police Force officer said.