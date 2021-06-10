2 COVID-19 patients discharged in 12 hours after new antibody therapy

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 10: In a welcome development, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has reported the successful use of Monoclonal antibody in two COVID-19 patients with fast progression of the symptoms within the first seven days.

Both the patients were discharged after recovering within 12 hours.

A 36-year-old healthcare worker with high-grade fever, cough, myalgia, severe weakness, and leucopenia was administered REGCov2 (CASIRIVIMAB Plus IMDEVIMAB) on day six of the disease, a release from the hospital said. Patient's parameter improved within 12 hours and was discharged.

The second case was of the 80-year-old R K Razdan who was diabetic, hypertensive and had high-grade fever and cough. Razdan's oxygen saturation was more than 95 per cent on room air. Monoclonal antibody and a CT scan confirmed mild disease.He was given REGCov2 on Day 5 of disease. Patient's parameter improved within next 12 hours," the release also said.

Dr Pooja Khosla, a senior consultant of the Department of Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "monoclonal antibody could prove to be a game-changer in times to come if used at an appropriate time. It can avoid hospitalisation in high-risk groups and progression to severe disease. It can help escaping or reducing the usage of steroids and immunomodulation which would further reduce the risk of fatal infections like Mucormycosis, secondary bacterial and viral infections like CMV.

The awareness about early identification of high-risk category in our population and timely therapy with Monoclonal antibody as day care treatment may reduce the burden of cost on healthcare sector," Dr. Khosla also said.

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 9:13 [IST]