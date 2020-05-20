2 BSF personnel killed in Kashmir, their weapons looted

Srinagar, May 20: Two BSF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

They said the Border Security Force (BSF) troops, who were on picket duty in the Soura area, were evacuated to a hospital where they succumbed.

Motorcycle-borne militants fired upon the BSF jawans at a picket in Pandach area, 17 km from here in the outskirts of the city, the officials said.

They said two BSF personnel were injured in the attack and were shifted to SKIMS hospital at Soura here.

While one of the jawans was declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, another succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

They said both jawans - aged 35 and 36 - had head injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the officials added.