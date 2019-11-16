  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 bank staffs booked for defrauding money from dead customer's account

    By PTI
    |

    Tiruchirappalli, Nov 16: A case was registered on Saturday against two employees of a nationalised bank here for allegedly swindling money to the tune of Rs 25.8 lakh from the account of a deceased customer.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Police registered a case against manager Sheikh Mohideen and assistant manager Chinnadurai of Indian Overseas Bank in Vayalur here on the basis of a complaint from its Zonal manager.

    When Sheikh Mohideen and Chinnadurai found that no one had come forward to claim the money deposited in the account of Emisola, after she died a few years ago, the duo renewed the account by forging her signature and created an ATM card, which was used to draw the money, police said.

    During audit inspection, it was found that money had not been deposited in the account for the past few years, while ATM card had been used to withdraw the money.

    ED files charge sheet against Ratul Puri in Agusta Westland chopper scam

    A subsequent inquiry revealed that the account holder died a few years ago, and the Manager and the Assistant manager had renewed her account, obtained an ATM card and used it to take the money. Cases have been registered against them for conspiracy, forging documents and fraud.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar bank fraud tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue