2 Army soldiers martyred, 5 injured during bridge construction training near Pune

India

oi-Deepika S

Pune, Dec 26: Two soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives during a bridging exercise in College of Military Engineering in Pune. Five personnel have suffered injuries.

The injured have been rushed to hospital, they added.

"Two combat engineers lost their lives during a training session while carrying out a bridging exercise," a senior Indian Army officer said.

The officers said four armymen, including a junior commissioned officer, were also injured during the exercise.

An important component of the training for combat engineers consists of bridging of small gaps, large gaps and assault bridges.