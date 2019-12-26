  • search
    2 Army soldiers martyred, 5 injured during bridge construction training near Pune

    By
    |

    Pune, Dec 26: Two soldiers of the Indian Army have lost their lives during a bridging exercise in College of Military Engineering in Pune. Five personnel have suffered injuries.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The injured have been rushed to hospital, they added.

    "Two combat engineers lost their lives during a training session while carrying out a bridging exercise," a senior Indian Army officer said.

    The officers said four armymen, including a junior commissioned officer, were also injured during the exercise.

    An important component of the training for combat engineers consists of bridging of small gaps, large gaps and assault bridges.

