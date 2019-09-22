  • search
    2 Air India planes hit by turbulence, damaged; cabin crew injured

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: Two Air India planes were struck by intense turbulence this week, damaging the aircraft and in one case, injuring the cabin crew.

    An Air India plane carrying 172 passengers suffered "minor" damages after it hit air turbulence on Friday on the way to Kochi from Thiruvananthapuram, but landed safely, an official said on Saturday.

    No injury to any passenger or crew has been reported, he said, adding Air India's safety department has carried out a detailed investigation.

    Air India's operating loss stood at Rs 4,600 crore

    The incident was reported to the airline's safety department, which launched a detailed investigation, he said.

    While none of the passengers were injured and the plane landed safely, the aircraft suffered damages, an official said.

    Another Air India plane from Delhi to Vijayawada encountered turbulence on September 17. The Airbus A320 aircraft, caught in a thunderstorm, suffered damages while the cabin crew sustained injured, news agency ANI reported.

    Photos on social media reveal the extent of the damage to the plane. In one of the photos, crew members can be seen being examined, while in another, food trays are seen scattered all over the aisle.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 12:47 [IST]
