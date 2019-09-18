2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC final list; Plea filed in SC

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 18: A petition has been filled in the Supreme Court challenging the exclusion of around 2,000 transgenders from the list of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The state's first transgender judge and petitioner Swati Bidhan Baruah said the NRC was not an inclusive exercise.

Speaking to ANI on the issue of the exclusion of transgenders from the list, Assam's first transgender judge and petitioner Swati Bidhan Baruah said: "Most transgenders were abandoned, they do not have documents pertaining to before 1971. Objection applications did not contain 'others' as a gender category."

She also alleged that the NRC exercise was not inclusive for the transgender community.

"NRC was not inclusive for transgenders and forced them to accept male or female as their gender. We are hoping the Supreme Court will take into consideration our petition," Baruah said.

Over 3 crore persons were found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out more than 19 lakh persons including those who did not submit their claims. The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam's entire population, two times the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the population of Nagaland. They will now have to appeal against the decision in foreigners' tribunals.

Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals, a government statement said.