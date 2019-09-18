  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC final list; Plea filed in SC

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: A petition has been filled in the Supreme Court challenging the exclusion of around 2,000 transgenders from the list of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    2,000 transgenders excluded from Assam NRC final list; Plea filed in SC

    The state's first transgender judge and petitioner Swati Bidhan Baruah said the NRC was not an inclusive exercise.

    Speaking to ANI on the issue of the exclusion of transgenders from the list, Assam's first transgender judge and petitioner Swati Bidhan Baruah said: "Most transgenders were abandoned, they do not have documents pertaining to before 1971. Objection applications did not contain 'others' as a gender category."

    She also alleged that the NRC exercise was not inclusive for the transgender community.

    "NRC was not inclusive for transgenders and forced them to accept male or female as their gender. We are hoping the Supreme Court will take into consideration our petition," Baruah said.

    Over 3 crore persons were found eligible for inclusion in final NRC leaving out more than 19 lakh persons including those who did not submit their claims. The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam's entire population, two times the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the population of Nagaland. They will now have to appeal against the decision in foreigners' tribunals.

    Those not satisfied with the outcome can file an appeal before Foreigners Tribunals, a government statement said.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam nrc Assam NRC supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue