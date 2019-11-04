1st Lieutenant Guv G C Murmu receives ‘guard of honour’

First Lieutenant Governor of J&K G C Murmu receives ‘guard of honour'

The ‘Darbar' move offices of J&K came into existence on October 31, re-opened in Jammu on Monday with traditional fanfare and ceremonial rituals. On Thursday Murmu was sworn in as the first lieutenant governor of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

First Lieutenant Governor of J&K G C Murmu at the secretariat

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu who received guard of honour at the secretariat on Monday, earlier said that good governance and efficient administration are vital for hassle-free and smooth public service delivery mechanism.

Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu receives the red carpet welcome

The first Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has received the red carpet welcome and he inspected the ‘guard of honour' on the first day of the re-opening of the Civil Secretariat following the annual 'Darbar Move'. Murmu will preside over the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (position abolished), Satya Pal Malik after Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir the special status.

G C Murmu inspected the ‘guard of honour' following the 'Darbar Move'

Murmu later assumed his office at the Civil Secretariat. He is a 1985 batch IAS officer from Gujarat and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. Murmu is one of the youngest governors in the country.