    1st COVID19 case in North-East, Manipur woman who returned from UK tests positive

    |

    Imphal, Mar 24: Manipur has reported its first case of coronavirus after a 23-year-old woman who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive.

    The woman is reportedly a student in the UK. This is the first case in the northeast.

    Meanwhile, the patient has been put under isolation at a hospital, and her family members too have been quarantined.

    The family is being tested for the pandemic disease.

    Manipur is among the 32 states and union territories that are under a complete lockdown to contain the rapid spread of coronavirus.

    Coronavirus recession could be worse than 2009, warns IMF

    The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India inched up to 492 with nine fatalities reported so far, but health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would overwhelm the underfunded and crumbling public health infrastructure.

    The government has decided to halt all the domestic flights from Tuesday midnight with majority of the country under complete lockdown to stop the spread of COVID19.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
