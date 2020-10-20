1st case of COVID-19-induced brain nerve damage in a child reported at AIIMS

Coronavirus: With just 45,000, India records lowest tally of fresh COVID-19 cases in 3 months

New Delhi, Oct 20: In a first, Delhi's AIIMS has reported the first case of COVID-19-induced brain nerve damage in a child.

The virus has led to the girl, 11, blurred vision, Hindustan Times reported.

A draft report by AIIMS stated, "We've found COVID-19-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS) in an 11-year-old girl." The nerve damage has led to her blurred vision, it said.

The doctors in the child neurology division are preparing a report on her health condition that they plan to publish soon.

"We plan to publish this case report," Dr Sheffali Gulati, chief, child neurology division, said.

"This girl had come to us with a loss of vision. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) showed ADS, which is a new manifestation. However, we now know that the virus majorly affects the brain and the lungs. We plan to publish this case report since we have established that her condition was Covid-19 induced," said Dr Gulati.

The girl was undergoing treatment under Dr Gulati's supervision. Her condition improved with immunotherapy, and she was discharged from the hospital after about 50 per cent of her vision was regained.

ADS include health conditions that damage myelin, brain signals and affect a gamut of neurological functions such as vision, muscle movement, senses, bladder and bowel movement etc.