1st anniversary of GST: Govt plans mega event to mark on July 1

    New Delhi, June 26: The Government is planning a mega event to mark the first anniversary of Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll out on July 1 with the participation of industry chambers, traders, and tax officials, besides, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

    Govt plans mega event to mark 1st anniversary of GST on July 1. PTI file photo
    Union Minister Arun Jaitley too would be addressing the gathering through video conferencing.

    Sources said the government has decided to celebrate July 1 as the 'GST-Day’ and the mega-event is being planned at the newly constructed Ambedkar Bhawan in the national capital.

    The biggest tax reform since independence, goods and services tax (GST) was launched in the midnight of June 30 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the then President Pranab Mukherjee in the central hall of Parliament.

    GST has subsumed over a dozen local taxes and transformed India to a 'one nation one tax’ country.

    After the initial glitches, the GST system has stabilised and tax collection has also started picking up pace. Over 1.11 crore businesses are registered under GST.

