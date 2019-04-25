1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Abdul Gani Turk dies in Nagpur Jail

Mumbai, Apr 25: Abdul Gani Turk, 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict died on Thursday in GMC Hospital, Nagpur. The deatils of his death could not be assertained immedietly.

The Abdul Gani Turk was lodged in Nagpur Central Prison since his conviction in the serial blasts case.

Turk, who is the eighth person to be convicted in the case, was also found guilty of participating in the RDX planting operation at Shekhadi coast in Raigad district.

The other charges on which he was found guilty were murder (302 IPC), attempt to murder (307 IPC), causing grievous hurt (326 IPC) causing hurt (324 IPC), damage to property (435 IPC) and damage to residential building (436).

He was also found guilty under Section 3, 4 (a) (b) of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 9-B (1) (b) of the Explosive Act and Section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

