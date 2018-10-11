1993 Mumbai blasts: After a day long dig in Gujarat, NIA returns empty handed

New Delhi, Oct 11: The National Investigation Agency and the Gujarat ATS based on an input dug up a spot at Gosabara, where the RDX for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts had landed.

The NIA and ATS got an input that something incriminating could be lying buried in the seacoast. However the operation did not yield any results.

Officials from both the agencies camped at Gosabara, around 19 km south of Porbandar with earthmovers and dug up the seashore throughout the day.

It was at Gosabara that the consignment of arms and RDX for the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts had landed. The arms were then transported to Mumbai to carry out the attacks. The police had arrested Umarmiya Bukhari in connection with the RDX landing case. He is an aide of Dawood Ibrahim. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court.