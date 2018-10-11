India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

1993 Mumbai blasts: After a day long dig in Gujarat, NIA returns empty handed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The National Investigation Agency and the Gujarat ATS based on an input dug up a spot at Gosabara, where the RDX for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts had landed.

    1993 Mumbai blasts: After a day long dig in Gujarat, NIA returns empty handed

    Also Read | NIA takes over probe into Hizbul's Assam module

    The NIA and ATS got an input that something incriminating could be lying buried in the seacoast. However the operation did not yield any results.

    Officials from both the agencies camped at Gosabara, around 19 km south of Porbandar with earthmovers and dug up the seashore throughout the day.

    Also Read | Naxal funding: NIA raids lead to seizure of Singapore dollars and Indian currency worth Re 1 crore

    It was at Gosabara that the consignment of arms and RDX for the Mumbai 1993 serial blasts had landed. The arms were then transported to Mumbai to carry out the attacks. The police had arrested Umarmiya Bukhari in connection with the RDX landing case. He is an aide of Dawood Ibrahim. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

    Read more about:

    1993 mumbai blasts nia rdx mumbai serial blasts

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 16:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue