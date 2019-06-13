  • search
    1989 custodial death: Plea by sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt turned down

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 13: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea of sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt seeking to examine 11 additional witnesses in a 30-year-old custodial death case.

    A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi said that a three-judge bench had already passed an order on May 24 on a similar plea and therefore it cannot entertain the petition.

    File photo of Sanjiv Bhatt
    Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Gujarat government, said that final argument is over in the 1989 custodial death case and the trial court has reserved its verdict for June 20.

