    1984 Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar passes away

    Bhopal, Nov 15: 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar passed away in Bhopal last night. Jabbar had been undergoing treatment for the past few months.

    Jabbar was the convener of the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan, one of the organisations championing the cause of victims of the gas leak incident which claimed at least 2,000 lives.

    Wishing him early recovery, chief minister Kamal Nath had said in a tweet, "The state government will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of Abdul Jabbar Bhai, who has been continuously fighting for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy."

    bhopal gas tragedy activist

    Story first published: Friday, November 15, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
