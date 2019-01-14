1984 anti-Sikh violence: SC seeks CBI’s response to Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against conviction

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: Supreme Court has issued notice to the Government of Delhi and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar's plea against his conviction and sentence in the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case.

Sajjan Kumar was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Delhi HC last month. He was asked to surrender by December 31.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjay Kishan Kaul heard the appeal before issuing notice returnable in six weeks.

The 73-year-old was convicted and sentenced to life term for the "remainder of his natural life" after he was found guilty in a case pertaining to the killing of five Sikhs in southwest Delhi's Raj Nagar on November 1-2, 1984, and the burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

Kumar surrendered in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Aditi Garg, who directed that he be lodged at Mandoli Jail, "as per rules".