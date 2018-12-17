1984 anti-Sikh riots were 'worst genocide ever', says Jaitley; Hails HC verdict

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 17: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday welcomed Sajjan Kumar's conviction in the 1984 anti Sikh riots case and said Congress goverments had indulged in coverups which are now being defeated.

The Delhi High Court today convicted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in the 1984 anti Sikh riots case. The HC awarded a life sentence to Kumar.

"Judgement of Delhi High Court is an extremely welcome development. For many of us who are witnesses, it was perhaps the worst kind of genocide that we ever saw. Congress governments in that period repeatedly indulged in coverup exercises," Jaitley told the media.

Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar convicted, gets life term

"The coverups are now being defeated. Sajjan Kumar was a symbol of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The legacy of 1984 anti-Sikh riots hangs around the neck of Congress and Gandhi family," he added.

The order was passed while reversing the verdict of the trial court which had acquitted Kumar. A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel had on October 29 concluded hearing arguments on the appeals filed by the CBI, riots victims and the convicts, and reserved the judgement.

While passing its order, the court directed that "Sajjan Kumar shall not from this moment till his surrender leave the NCT of Delhi and shall immediately provide to the CBI the address and mobile number(s) where he can be contacted."

Former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others had been held guilty in the case earlier by the trial court.

While acquitting Sajjan Kumar, the trial court had awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and a three-year jail term to two others - former MLA Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.