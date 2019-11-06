1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC seeks report in 4 weeks on health of Sajjan Kumar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 06: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report in 4 weeks on health of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The apex court directed that the ex-Congress leader be examined by panel of AIIMS doctors.

The apex court also directed listing of bail application of Sajjan Kumar in summer vacation next year.

Earlier the former Congress leader had moved the top court challenging the conviction and award of life imprisonment by the high court. He has also sought bail during the pendency of his appeal in the apex court. Kumar, 73, who is lodged in jail, had resigned from the Congress after he was convicted by the high court.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC to consider according urgent hearing to Sajjan Kumar's bail plea

The case in which he was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar Part-I area of southwest Delhi on November 1-2 in 1984, and burning down of a gurudwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The high court had convicted and sentenced Kumar to spend the remainder of his life in jail for the offences of criminal conspiracy and abetment in commission of crimes of murder, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of communal harmony and defiling and destruction of a gurudwara.