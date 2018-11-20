1984 anti-Sikh riots: Convict Yashpal gets death sentence, Naresh given life imprisonment

New Delhi, Nov 20: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday pronounced death sentence for Yashpal Singh convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. He was convicted in connection with the killing of two Sikhs in south Delhi's Mahipalpur area during 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Another convict was Naresh Sehrawat was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Several police officers and others, including the paramilitary forces and the DCP reserved forces were also present outside the Patiala House Court to avoid any kind of untoward incident.

Both Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh were facing charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, weapon possession, attempt to murder and murder etc under section 452/302/307/324/395/436 read with section 149 IPC.

In April 2017, The Delhi police had issued fresh summons to Naresh Sehrawat and Yashpal Singh for their alleged involvement with the case three decades after the anti-Sikh riots.

Thousands of Sikh men and boys were bludgeoned, slashed and burned to death by mobs in the days after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. Activists have accused the then ruling Congress of having turned a blind eye and say some of its leaders helped orchestrate the violence.