  • search

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court upholds sentencing of convicts

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 28: The Delhi High court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of all 88 accused in the decades-old 1984 anti-Sikh riots case that took place in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area and directed all the accused to surrender within four weeks. The high court dismissed the review petition filed by 88 people who had been convicted by a lower court.

    The convicts had challenged the August 27, 1996 judgment of a Sessions Court which had convicted 88 out of the 107 people arrested on November 2, 1984 for rioting, burning houses and curfew violation in Trilokpuri area of East Delhi.

    Following the assassination of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across the country, with the most being killed in Delhi.

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court upheld sentencing of convicts

    The Delhi Patiala House Court had earlier awarded death sentence to Yashpal Singh and handed another convict Naresh Sherawat life imprisonment for their role in 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The verdict was pronounced in Tihar Jail due to security concerns.

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Convict Yashpal gets death sentence, Naresh given life imprisonment

    Singh and Sherawat were convicted on November 15 for killing two Sikh youths in Delhi's Mahipalpur area after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

    The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence. However, a Special Investigation Team on the riots reopened it.

    Read more about:

    delhi high court new dlehi 1984 riots 1984 anti sikh riots

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue