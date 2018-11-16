1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Witness identifies Sajjan Kumar during statement

New Delhi, Nov 16: A witness Cham Kaur on Friday identified Congress leader Sajjan Kumar during her statement before Delhi's Patiala House Court in 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case.

Cham Kaur, a prosecution witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving Sajjan Kumar and others had filed an application in a Delhi court in September. She sought police protection while alleging that she was approached by a stranger who asked her not to depose against the leader.

Sajjan Kumar's lawyer rejected the allegation as concocted and politically motivated. In the application, the witness, Cham Kaur, alleged that she was offered Rs 5 lakh if she agreed not to depose in court.

Sajjan Kumar, along with four others, is facing trial in connection with killings in west Delhi's Sultanpuri area during the riots that erupted after former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated. The court has framed several charges, including those of murder and rioting.

The case will be next heard on December 20.