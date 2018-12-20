1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Hearing in second case against Sajjan Kumar adjourned till Jan 22

New Delhi, Dec 20: The hearing was adjourned as Sajjan Kumar's main counsel Anil Sharma didn't appear before Patiala House Court on Thursday for cross-examination of witnesses in the case

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sajjan Kumar reached the Patiala House Court on Thursday, 20 December, for hearing in the second case registered by the CBI against him on the recommendation of the Nanavati Commission.

He is facing trial on charges of murder and instigating a mob in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case pertaining to killings in Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

Three persons - Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash - are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting, in the case pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

The Delhi High Court had on 17 December, convicted Kumar and sentenced to imprisonment for "remainder of his natural life" in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying the riots were a "crime against humanity" perpetrated by those who enjoyed "political patronage" and aided by an "indifferent" law enforcement agency.

The Cases were filed against Kumar on charges of murder and rioting in relation to the killing of individuals in Delhi's Sultanpuri area in the aftermath of the 1984 riots.

The riots occurred after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi on 31 October in 1984 by her Sikh bodyguards.

(with PTI inputs)