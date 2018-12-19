1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court adjourns petition seeking bail of Yashpal Singh to Jan 29

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: A Delhi High Court adjourned for January 29 the petition seeking bail and suspension of death sentence of Yashpal Singh in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier, the Delhi Patiala House Court had pronounced death sentence for convict Yashpal Singh and announced life imprisonment for another convict Naresh Sherawat in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The two were convicted on November 15 for killing two young Sikhs in Delhi's Mahipalpur area after the assassination of erstwhile Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This is the first sentencing in the case after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the probe in 2015.

Also Read | Sajjan Kumar resigns from primary membership of Congress; victims not to appeal in the SC

The two convicts, Naresh Sherawat, and Yashpal Singh were held guilty of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh. The complaint against the two was filed by Hardev Singh's brother, Santokh Singh. Even though the Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for lack of evidence. However, it was further investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Several police officers and others, including the paramilitary forces and the DCP reserved forces were also present outside the Patiala House Court to avoid any kind of untoward incident. Only two people from each side, the convict and victim, were allowed to go inside the courtroom.

As per official records, over 28,00 Sikhs were killed across India while 2,100 of them in Delhi after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by a Sikh bodyguard.