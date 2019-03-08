1984 anti-Sikh riots case: CBI to complete probe against Tytler within 2 months

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 08: Investigation against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to be completed within two months from today, CBI told Delhi court.

    Also, the CBI filed report on lie-detector test conducted on Abhishek Verma, an eyewitness of riots before the Delhi court. The case has been adjourned till May 22.

    Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. File photo

    The case pertained to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

    The agency had reinvestigated the case of the killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the Gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report. The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case.

    Senior advocate HS Phoolka, who has been instrumental in re-opening the investigation in 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, has written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's custodial interrogation. He also lashed out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for favouring the politician in the case.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
