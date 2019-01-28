  • search
    1984 anti-Sikh case: Sajjan Kumar produced in Delhi court; next hearing on Feb 4

    New Delhi, Jan 28: Amid tight security, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday produced before a Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

    The witness, Cham Kaur, had on November 16 last year identified Kumar before the court as one who had allegedly instigated the mob to kill Sikhs. Cross-examination of witness Cham Kaur was done by Delhi's Patiala House court today.

    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar
    Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

    The next date of hearing is on February 4.

    Also Read | 1984 anti-Sikh violence: SC seeks CBI's response to Sajjan Kumar's appeal against conviction

    The court had on January 22 issued production warrant against the former Congress leader after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him.

    In the case before the trial court, three people--Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash--are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

    The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 13:36 [IST]
