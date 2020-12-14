1975 Emergency ‘wholly unconstitutional’? SC agrees to examine plea

Criticism of government cannot be ground for penal action: Supreme Court

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a petition, which had sought the declaration of the proclamation of Emergency in 1975 as "wholly unconstitutional".

While agreeing to hear the plea, a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the apex court would also examine whether it is "feasible or desirable" for it to examine the validity of proclamation of Emergency after a lapse of 45 years.

"We are having difficulty. Emergency is something which should not have happened," the top court observed while hearing the plea.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for petitioner Veera Sarin, said that Emergency was a "fraud" and the "greatest assault" on the Constitution as rights were suspended for months.

Emergency was proclaimed minutes before the midnight of June 25, 1975 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The proclamation was revoked in March 1977.