  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    1975 Emergency: PM Modi hails democracy as Opposition says 'super emergency' now

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all "those greats" who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 and said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism.

    "India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India's democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset," he tweeted.

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to highlight how it was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country.

    "The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India's history. "On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution," he said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights. "Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers," he tweeted.

    1975 Emergency: Why June 25 is the darkest chapter in Indian Democracy

    Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has written, "Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a 'Super Emergency'. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country".

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for a resolution to never allow repetition of an Emergency-like situation in the country.

    "This very day 34 years ago India witnessed one of the biggest assault on its democracy with the imposition of emergency by the then prime minister. Let us resolve never to allow repetition of subversion of the Constitution of this great democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.

    Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.

    More EMERGENCY News

    Read more about:

    emergency indira gandhi democracy opposition narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue