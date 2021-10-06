YouTube
    1971 war veterans honoured by High Commissioner of Bangladesh

    New Delhi, Oct 06: As part of Birth Centenary celebrations of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, His Excellency Mr Muhammad Imran, High Commissioner of Bangladesh honoured 10 Indian Naval War Veterans from across the country acknowledging their contribution in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971 at a function hosted onboard BNS Somudra Avijan at Visakhapatnam on 05 Oct 21.

    Rear Adm Tarun Sobti, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet was the Chief Guest for the event which was attended by Rear Adm Jyotin Raina, NM, VSM CSO (Ops) and other senior officers of the ENC.

    X