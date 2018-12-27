1962 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan: MEA

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 27: Pakistan High Commission official was summoned Thursday and a strong protest was lodged at the incidents of cross LoC terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and security forces on 21 and 26 December, leading to loss of lives on the Indian side.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this year, despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace, Pakistan forces have carried out over 1962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 50 Indians lost their lives.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir more than 720 times till July 2018, the highest in past seven years. According to the data compiled by the Union Home Ministry, Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire 724 times along the IB and the LoC till October in comparison to 449 times in 2016.

Last week, two Army officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

There was an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector at 11.55 am. One junior commissioned officer (JCO) was killed in the firing and another succumbed to injuries later at a medical facility, the Army official said.

(With PTI inputs)