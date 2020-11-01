YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 01: Mumbai Police arrested 196 people from a bar and a pub in suburban Andheri in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown guidelines, a police official said.

    196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai

    Acting on an information, the city police's social service branch raided the bar and the pub located in Sakinaka area of Andheri, he said. The police subsequently arrested 196 people, including 171 male and female customers, 19 workers, two owners of the facilities, three managers and a cashier, the official said.

    Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra announces guidelines for timings of restaurants, bars

    An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other relevant provisions, he said.

    The Maharashtra government has been easing restrictions, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in a phased manner. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 5. The state government has extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till November 30.

    This will not affect the current relaxations and the activities allowed till now will continue to be permissible, a government order on Thursday said.

    On Saturday, Mumbai reported 993 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,57,500. The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    bar pub mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X