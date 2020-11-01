196 held from bar, pub for lockdown norms violation in Mumbai

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 01: Mumbai Police arrested 196 people from a bar and a pub in suburban Andheri in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly violating the lockdown guidelines, a police official said.

Acting on an information, the city police's social service branch raided the bar and the pub located in Sakinaka area of Andheri, he said. The police subsequently arrested 196 people, including 171 male and female customers, 19 workers, two owners of the facilities, three managers and a cashier, the official said.

Unlock 5.0: Maharashtra announces guidelines for timings of restaurants, bars

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other relevant provisions, he said.

The Maharashtra government has been easing restrictions, imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in a phased manner. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 5. The state government has extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till November 30.

This will not affect the current relaxations and the activities allowed till now will continue to be permissible, a government order on Thursday said.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 993 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,57,500. The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.