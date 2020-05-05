  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    195 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases surge to 46,433

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the total number of cases climbed to 46,433 in the country on Tuesday, registering the highest spike of death in last 24 hours in which a number of 195 people have died, the Union Health Ministry said.

    195 deaths in 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 cases surge to 46,433

    As many as 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

    Coronavirus: Situation will stabilise anytime soon says Niti Aayog member

    Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to register maximum fresh cases on Tuesday, with the former registering 14,541 positive cases following 583 deaths.

    Six states have reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, in which West Bengal alone registered 95 deaths following Maharashtra and Gujarat with 35 and 29 respectively.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 5th, 2020

      While India begins to partially open up its economy in areas that are not much affected by the novel coronavirus, liquor shops in states are opened following social distancing norms.

      Meanwhile, the Shramik Special trains are carrying migrants workers to their home states, a large number of migrant labourers, who have been demanding that they be sent home clashed with the police in Surat, Gujarat on Monday.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus death toll

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 11:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 5, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X