195 deaths in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 cases surge to 46,433

New Delhi, May 05: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the total number of cases climbed to 46,433 in the country on Tuesday, registering the highest spike of death in last 24 hours in which a number of 195 people have died, the Union Health Ministry said.

As many as 12,726 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to register maximum fresh cases on Tuesday, with the former registering 14,541 positive cases following 583 deaths.

Six states have reported the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, in which West Bengal alone registered 95 deaths following Maharashtra and Gujarat with 35 and 29 respectively.

While India begins to partially open up its economy in areas that are not much affected by the novel coronavirus, liquor shops in states are opened following social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, the Shramik Special trains are carrying migrants workers to their home states, a large number of migrant labourers, who have been demanding that they be sent home clashed with the police in Surat, Gujarat on Monday.