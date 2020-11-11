A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

194 crorepati MLAs, 163 with pending criminal cases in new Bihar Legislative Assembly

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: 163 candidates who won the Bihar Assembly Elections have pending criminal cases against them.

Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar Assembly elections in 2015, 142(58 per cent) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms said.

123 (51 per cent) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

19 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Surmounting anti-incumbency and resurgent opposition, how NDA won Bihar

31 winning candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).8 winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Among the major parties, 54(73per cent) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 47(64 per cent) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 20(47 per cent) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 16(84 per cent) out of 19 winning candidates from INC, 10(83 per cent) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5(100 per cent) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 44(60 per cent) out of 74 winning candidates from RJD, 35(48 per cent) out of 73 winning candidates from BJP, 11(26 per cent) out of 43 winning candidates from JD(U), 11(58 per cent) out of 19 winning candidates from INC, 8(67 per cent) out of 12 winning candidates from CPI(ML)(L) and 5(100 per cent) out of 5 winning candidates from AIMIM have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Financial:

Out of the 241 winning candidates analysed, 194 (81 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 243 MLAs analysed during Bihar assembly elections 2015, 162 (67 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 65 (89per cent) out of 73 from BJP, 64 (87per cent) out of 74 from RJD, 38 (88 per cent) out of 43 from JD(U) and 14 (74 per cent) out of 19 from INC winning candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is Rs 4.32 Crore. The average of assets per MLA in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2015 was Rs 3.02 crores.

How woman power in Bihar helped NDA win the elections

Among major parties, the average assets per winning candidates for 74 RJD winning candidates is Rs 5.92 crores, 19 INC winning candidates is Rs 5.18 crores, 43 JD(U) winning candidates is Rs 4.17 crores, and 73 BJP winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 3.56 crores.

Other details:

115 (48per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years while 126 (52 per cent) winning candidates have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

Out of 241 winning candidates analysed, 26 (11per cent) winning candidates are women. In 2015, out of 243 MLAs, 28 (12per cent) MLAs were women.