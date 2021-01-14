19-year-old woman going for holy dip on Makar Sankranti gangraped in Odisha

Pakistan woman gang-raped by robbers in front of her children on a motorway

Baripada (Odisha), Jan 14: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two persons while she was going to take a holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Odishas Baripada town on Thursday, police said.

Two persons of the locality started following the woman and her sister who were heading towards a river for taking the dip. The incident took place when one sister was taking a bath in the waterbody and her sibling was standing near the river bed.

The accused lifted her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. As she screamed for help, the duo fled the spot, police said.

The woman lodged a complaint at Baripada Town police station on the basis of which the two persons were arrested, Birendra Senapati, Inspector-in-Charge of the police station, said.

The medical examination of the woman has been conducted in PRM Medical College and Hospital, Senapati said.