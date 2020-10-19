19-year-old woman gangraped at knifepoint in Bihar, 3 arrested

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Kishanganj (Bihar), Oct 19: A 19-year-old woman has been gangraped at knifepoint allegedly by three brothers in Bihar's Kishanganj district, police said on Monday.

All the three accused have been arrested and sent to jail after medical examination, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in Town police station area on Sunday when the trio, known to the survivor, allegedly dragged her into an SUV while she was cutting grass in a field, took her to a secluded place and took turns to rape her at knifepoint, Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish said.

The medical examination of the survivor, who is being treated at Kishanganj Sadar Hospital, confirmed rape, he said.

Based on an FIR lodged with the Women's police station on the basis of the survivor's statement, the trio was arrested, he said. A speedy trial will be conducted to ensure conviction in the case, the officer added.