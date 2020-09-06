19-year old COVID-19 patient raped by ambulance driver in Kerala

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 6: A 19-year old woman COVID-19 patient was allegedly sexually abused by an ambulance driver while shifting her to first line treatment centre near here, police said on Sunday.

The ambulance driver Noufal (29) was taken into custody on Sunday based on a complaint by the victim's mother to the hospital authorities and the police. He was dismissed from service, the Kanivu 108 Ambulance Services said in a release.

According to police, the incident occurred at Aranmula on Saturday. "We were informedby the hospital authorities after the victim told them about the incident and we took him into custody. We will take the statement of the girl later as she is not a position to explain her ordeal," the investigating officer told PTI.

The girl was admitted to a hospital at Adoor on Saturday after she and her mother tested positive for coronavirus. While she was being shifted to the First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) later, the driver sexually abused her.