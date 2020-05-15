  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    19 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru, return to Delhi after refusing quarantine

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 15: 19 passengers who travelled in the Rajdhani express from Delhi chose to return to their boarding station after they refused to undergo compulsory institutional quarantine of 14 days.

    19 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru, return to Delhi after refusing quarantine
    Representational Image

    Around 543 passengers had boarded the train to Bengaluru on May 12, which arrived at the Sangolli Rayanna Railway station on Thursday morning. After they underwent the regular temperature screening upon de-boarding, they where asked to chose from the 3 options of institutional quarantine as prescribed by the government.

    COVID-19 outbreak: Railways to keep record of destination address of passengers

    Around 140 created a ruckus and refused to under quarantine. They demanded that they undergo home quarantine instead. The government has made it clear that they would need to undergo institutional quarantine.

    Karnataka IG police (Railways), D Roopa tried to convince the passengers and many agreed to undergo quarantine. However for those who chose to oppose the same, arrangements were made for their return by the evening train.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    passengers rajdhani express bengaluru

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X