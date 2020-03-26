19 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Kerala, 1.20 lakh under observation

By PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 26: Kerala reported 19 more positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of infected people under treatment to 126, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Kannur accounted for the highest number cases on Thursday with nine, while three cases each were from Kasaragod and Malappuram districts, followed by two from Thrissur and one each from Idukki and Wayanad, he told reporters here after a COVID-19 review meeting.

He said more than 1.20 lakh people are under observation in the state.

The Chief Minister welcomed the relief package announced by the central government to mitigate the sufferings of people in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.