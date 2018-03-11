19 members from Himachal approved for AICC plenary

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, senior leader Anand Sharma, state Congress president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are among the 19 Congress leaders from the state who will attend the party's plenary session, a party spokesperson said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri; Rajya Sabha MP Viplove Thakur and AICC secretary Asha Kumari have also found place in list of 19 AICC members from Himachal, approved by the party High Command, the spokesperson said.

These members would attend the All India Congress Committee plenary session, to be held in Delhi from March 16-18.

Other members included former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur, Col. Dhani Ram Shandil, G S Bali, Vidya Stokes, T S Bharmouri, Ram Lal Thakur, Chander Kumar and Virbhadra's wife, Pratibha Singh, he said.

Harshvardhan Chauhan, Anita Verma, Kuldeep Rathore, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji and Vinod Sultanpuri are the other members, he added.

OneIndia News

