    20 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore

    New Delhi, Feb 20: At least 20 people were killed on Thursday and 23 others injured after a KSRTC bus going to Kochi collided with a lorry at Avinashi town in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred around 3.15 am when the Ernakulam bound KSRTC Garduda Volva air-bus carrying 48 passengers onboard collided with lorry.

    The bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.

    19 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore
    Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said,''19 people - 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district.''

    State Transport Minister AK Saseendran and Minister VS Sunil Kumar will reach Tirupur where the accident took place to provide all the assistance and coordinate proceedings.

      AK Saseendran said,''Senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. 20 feared dead and several injured. KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit report.''

      Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed District Collector of Palakkad to provide emergency medical care to the victims of the accident. Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress.(file pic)

      ''All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur,'' he said.

      ksrtc bus accident killed tamil nadu

      X