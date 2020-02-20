  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    19 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: At least 19 people were killed on Thursday and several others injured after a KSRTC bus going to Kochi collided with a lorry at Avinashi town in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred around 3.15 am when the Ernakulam bound KSRTC Garduda Volva air-bus carrying 48 passengers onboard collided with lorry.

    The bodies have been taken to Tirupur government hospital.

    19 killed, several injured after KSRTC bus collides with truck at Coimbatore
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    Deputy Tehsildar of Avinashi said,''19 people - 14 men and 5 women, died in the collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus & a truck near Avinashi town of Tirupur district.''

    More KSRTC News

    Read more about:

    ksrtc bus accident killed tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X